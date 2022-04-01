$210 million in grants awarded to improve broadband access in Iowa

Projects awarded under this grant will bring more than $526 million of new broadband infrastructure investment to the state, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded more than $210 million for new broadband infrastructure Tuesday as part of the Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants program.

The money will go to 160 applicants, a list of which can be found here.

The governor's office says the grant projects will bring more than $526 million in broadband infrastructure to the state to serve more than 39,000 homes, schools and businesses.

“Our commitment to high-speed, reliable broadband for all Iowans continues to make great progress,” Reynolds said in a press release. “We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state."

According to a press release, the Office of the Chief Information Officer will also continue to expand broadband access with an additional grant opportunity in the first half of this year.