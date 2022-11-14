Des Moines International Airport shares struggles with aging infrastructure

Officials are currently working on a design for a new terminal for the airport, set to begin construction in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday travel season coming up, the Des Moines International Airport is gearing up for it.

In 2019, before COVID hit, the airport was already seeing a record-setting volume of passengers coming through, and now, they're seeing a return to form.

"For those last three or four months, we have been exceeding meeting or exceeding those numbers. And it looks like we're on the path to continue that growth," said Kevin Foley, Executive Director of Des Moines International Airport.

But with all those extra passengers coming through, officials are expecting there to be some hiccups—hiccups they are hoping can be addressed by the addition of a new terminal in the near future.

The state's largest airport serves 600,000 people in an average year, not to mention 65% of Iowa's commercial traffic. But the facility is seeing some wear and tear as a result.

For example, one server room has dealt with leaking pipes, which has flooded the basement and put systems at risk. Also, during peak travel hours, screening lines can get so congested that passengers have to be held off the escalator due to safety concerns.

"We've given the existing terminal a facelift. We've put a new skin on the existing bones, but the bones are still very old, need some updating," Foley added.

While most people don't get to see the guts of an airport every day, officials say the new terminal will still bring some visible improvements for passengers: more gates, more airlines, and more space for planes — all good news for frequent flyers.

"Competition is what keeps ticket prices cheap. And that competition ... will increase our nonstop destinations, which is what every passenger wants," Foley said.

Construction on the first phase of the new terminal is set to begin construction in 2024, with the goal of completing it by 2026.