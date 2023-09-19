Here's how much rain fell across Iowa on Tuesday morning

This round of wet weather marks the third measurable rain in the region in just 10 days.

Most of central Iowa woke up to the sound of thunder and steady rain early Tuesday morning.

Downpours formed in some towns overnight, but the Des Moines metro stayed mostly dry until the skies opened up during the commute.

This round of wet weather is the third measurable rain in just 10 days, signaling a change in the pattern for the first time in months.

Prior to this morning's soaker, Des Moines had received 0.89" of rain in the first few weeks of September.

0.11" of that rain fell last Friday, Sept. 15, while the remainder fell on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.

More rain chances are in the forecast, too.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible around the state during the second half of Tuesday, and more may form on Wednesday.

More widespread showers and storms are in the forecast on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as a large area of low pressure passes through the Midwest.

Here are some 24-hour official rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Carroll - 1.10"

Jamaica - 0.79"

Grinnell - 0.78"

Malcom - 0.61"

Ogden - 0.59"

Boone - 0.54"

Fort Dodge - 0.53"

Marshalltown - 0.46"

Sac City - 0.45"

Story City - 0.45"

Gilbert - 0.39"

Nevada - 0.34"

Ames - 0.34"

Churdan - 0.29"

Bagley - 0.27"

Schleswig - 0.24"

5 miles WNW of Des Moines - 0.20"

Altoona - 0.15"

Des Moines Int'l Airport - 0.13"

Although these are not considered official totals, here are some 24-hour doppler radar estimates as of 9 a.m. Tuesday: