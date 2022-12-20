Parking bans, snow ordinances issued by cities ahead of major winter storm

With several inches of snow and 40 mph wind gusts forecasted for Thursday, here's a list of cities that have announced snow ordinances and parking bans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Most of Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting Wednesday evening through Friday night.

Central Iowa is forecast to receive more than four inches of snow alongside 30-40 mph wind and sub-zero temperatures.

The Local 5 Weather team anticipates most of the snow will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The high wind speeds will make for poor visibility, which could lead to possible blizzard conditions.

The following central Iowa cities have instated snow ordinances in response to the impending inclement weather:

Bondurant

Carlisle

Grimes

Indianola

Osceola

Read on for more information about each individual city's snow ordinances.

Bondurant's snow ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and remain in place until Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24) at 11 a.m.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on any city street and must remain off the streets for 24 hours after snowfall ends.

The Carlisle snow ordinances beings at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

All vehicles must be removed from streets and public parking lots. The ban will last for 24 hours after snow has ended and blowing stops, according to the Carlisle Code of Ordinances.

Des Moines

Des Moines has yet to announce an official snow ordinance, but Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathon Gano is encouraging residents to sign up for parking restriction text alerts. To sign up for snow removal residents can text "SNOW" to 515-355-8815.

For those who live in the Drake, Carpenter, Sherman Hill, and parts of the River Bend Neighborhood, a text reminder for Odd/Even Neighborhood alerts is available. Text "ODDSNOW" to 515-355-8815.

A snow ordinance is in effect in Grimes from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

During this time, no parking is allowed on city streets.

Snow ordinance enforcement in Indianola begins Wednesday evening.

Under Indianola's snow emergency parking ban, residents are prohibited from parking on public streets or alleys. The ban remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped or until the streets are clear.

Osceola

The Osceola snow ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday.

During the snow ordinance, parking is prohibited on streets, alleys or city lots.

West Des Moines

The city of West Des Moines announced Tuesday evening that the city will be under an emergency parking ban for snow removal starting 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday.