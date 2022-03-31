What are the chances Iowa is done with snow for the season?

History says there is about a 40% chance that the most recent snowfall could be the last of the season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Overnight snow very well could be the last for Iowans for months. History says there is about a 40% chance the most recent snowfall could be the last of the season.

Out of 137 years of climate records, about 41% of the time, the last snow happens in February or March. February happened as recently as 2015.

Four times since 1885, the last snow occurred in February, which is obviously not happening this year.

There has also been five times since 1885 that the last snow was in May. In each of the past four years, April held the crown of the last snow of the season, but six of the previous eight years there was snow in the end of March.

The average over the 137 years of record-keeping is April 2. However, there are still a couple of shots of snow possible over the next week or so.

That chance is primarily for northern Iowa.