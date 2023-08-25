Iowa native Mercedes Northup to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The 25-year-old from Bloomfield originally appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year.

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Numerous fan favorites from "Bachelor Nation" are making their return to the screen for the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise", including Iowa's own Mercedes Northup.

The 25-year-old Bloomfield native originally appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year. Early in the season, she introduced herself to her potential fiancé with the help of a pig named Henry.

"Guess who's headed to the beach? I am!" Northup said in an Instagram video announcing the casting.

Despite making an impression with her "uniquely Iowan" introduction, Northup was sent home in Week 5.

Northup and fellow contestant Kylee Russell made history as the first American contestants to be sent home via Zoom. That particular rose ceremony was hosted virtually after Shallcross caught COVID-19.

"Usually when you leave, you get, like, closure of, like, hugging him," Northup said in her exit interview. "And I couldn't do that because it was through a frickin' screen."

The show's official website describes the upcoming season this way:

"Follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships in a secluded, dreamy paradise in Mexico."

Outside of reality TV, Northup stays busy: According to her official biography, she is a nonprofit case manager who works four jobs to support herself. She enjoys country music and claims her hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair.

Only time will tell how Northup plans to bring a bit of Iowa to paradise.