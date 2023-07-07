Friday marks the final 'Work Release Party' at the Gas Lamp

Jennifer Miller and Tom Buckmiller with the group Blues on 1501 Grand joined "Good Morning Iowa" to discuss the performance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a musical celebration of a Des Moines landmark happening Friday evening.

The final Work Release Party at the Gas Lamp will take place Friday at 5 p.m.

Jennifer Miller and Tom Buckmiller joined "Good Morning Iowa" Friday morning to preview the performance.

It's bittersweet, as the Gas Lamp is closing for good this Sunday.

The Work Release Party has been occurring every Friday in the building for nearly 25 years, making it the longest running weekly music event in the Des Moines area, according to the event page.

To commemorate the final show, the event will feature special guests and people plan to collect footage for a documentary chronicling the building's history.

While the Gas Lamp is shuttering its doors, the Work Release Party plans to move to xBk starting July 21.