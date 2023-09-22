Iowa man bringing his 'magic' to the 2023 Latino Hall of Fame

R.J. Hernandez is one of six people being inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame October.

PROLE, Iowa — The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame, housed at the State of Iowa Historical Building, is welcoming new inductees next month on Oct. 13.

It's an honor recognizing Latino and Hispanic Iowans who make a difference in their communities. R.J. Hernandez is one of those people getting the recognition.

If there’s anything life has taught him, it's that life can get bumpy at times, but staying present and doing good for others has served Hernandez well.

"Just connecting," Hernandez said as he retreated to his backyard oasis to soak in the nature.

This is a place of reflection and a place he shares with others.

"City folk call it disconnecting. I call it connecting," he said.

When he's out there, Hernandez is observant to everything around him.

"When planes fly over, you can hear them," he said. "You can’t always see them, but you can hear them."

Not always seeing, but knowing and trusting -- that's the kind of faith Hernandez has in people, knowing that even if he doesn’t personally witness the fruit of his good deeds, the news will get back that someone has paid it forward.

The backyard he stands in today and the rocky road he drives his four-wheeler on are reminders of his will and determination to live a full life.

"When I was at my lowest point in life battling cancer, I cleared that driveway that you came up with my bare hands," Hernandez said. "It took me a heck of a long time but I did it, but I wasn’t going to lay in bed and die or wither away or feel sorry for myself."

He's since lived a life on the go for others.

"He loves to share his culture," said Jessie Orton, the Operations Director for the nonprofit CultureAll.

Orton has seen Hernandez's dedication to making a difference here in Iowa.

"Oh, gosh. R.J. brings the magic. R.J. is the person that we hear more often stories of ‘You won’t believe what happened in this classroom today,'" Orton said.

Hernandez is one of many ambassadors who works with the group to educate the community on different cultures.

Since 2008, Hernandez has worked with about 24,000 participants in just about 700 sessions.

"He’s so passionate about sharing and about what he knows people will learn from him," Orton said. "And, he gets people to participate, which is really incredible. I don’t know how. People who are sitting in the back of the classroom like ‘Don’t pick me’, he’s got them up there."

"As you see out here, I’ve lived a very blessed life," Hernandez said. "I’ve worked for every penny of it. Paid for every penny of it, but I’d like to think I’d share it with anybody if they needed it. I think that’s what I did with my life coming up to this point."

What he's done thus far has led him to this point: waiting to be inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame next month. He’s one of six people getting this honor.

"Look at the company I’m in, man. What can I say? I’m lost for words," Hernandez said as he started getting emotional. "Helping those kids to realize that they can be that dream that they have in their head."

This is Hernandez, a talented and gifted musician, who has used that gift to connect with others. But, his magic is much greater than just one talent.

The greatest gift he's given to others is kindness and he hopes Iowans continue passing kindness forward.