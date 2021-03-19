Resilient Women Leaders Conference 2021 will spotlight empowering women leaders in the world of first responders

Learn how to be your own superhero with Saturday's virtual conference.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This Saturday, Yoga For First Responders is hosting the first-ever "Resilient Women Leaders Conference 2021."

This is a virtual conference that was inspired by Women's History Month and the amount of strong women leaders in America, around the world, and more specifically the first responder and military population.

Five resilient women leaders from across the country, that are either first responders themselves or have dedicated their lives to helping first responders thrive, will share their personal stories. Each of these women will highlight how resiliency and having the right tools in place can help anyone personally and professionally.

One of those leaders is Yoga For First Responders Founder & CEO Olivia Mead, who cultivated this one of a kind business while living in Des Moines.

"So when I came to Des Moines and I offered this it was adopted immediately. You know the very first department that I taught for in Iowa was Carlisle Fire Department. It was a volunteer small department that was like, 'Yes we need this,'" Mead said.

This conference is meant for everyone and will inspire you to find your own superhero within yourself. You can still participate by signing up at fundraise.yogaforfirstresponders.org/RWLC2021.

Local 5's Jackie Schmillen will be the emcee of the event.