Central Iowa resort prepares for Friday opening

Seven Oaks Recreation started making snow Sunday and were able to open a few ski runs.

BOONE, Iowa — A popular central Iowa resort is preparing to open for the season on Friday. Seven Oaks Recreation is opening for season pass holders only.

The resort began making snow Sunday and was able to open a couple runs and both ski lifts. Seven Oaks tells us they never considered not reopening but were just waiting to decide when to open.

Many changes have been made around the facility to allow for social distancing.

"We were able to pull off a successful summer operation and we just believe in masking up," said General Manager Joel Bryan. "And we think we can do it safely so with the cooperation of our guests, which is the most important part, I think we should have no problems."