5 charged with murder in Fort Dodge shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

Fort Dodge police say the investigation reached this point due to the help from community members that gave statements on the incident.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — After five months of investigating, the Fort Dodge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have charged five people in connection to a June shooting that left two dead and two injured.

In the early morning hours of June 16, four people were caught in the crossfire of others shooting at each other in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.

The victims were not involved with the shooting in any other way, according to police.

Five people are charged with second-degree murder, with four are also charged with felony possession of a firearm, a Class D Felony.

The suspects are:

Michael J. Shivers, 55 years old from Eagle Grove

James C. Davis, Jr., 35 years old from Fort Dodge

Michael J. Wells, 33 years old from Fort Dodge

Darrell L. Jones, 23 years old from Fort Dodge

Jeremiha R. Hatten, 22 years old from Fort Dodge (second-degree murder charge only)

Police say Wells and Hatten are still wanted and have outstanding arrest warrants.

A release from the Fort Dodge Police Department says the search for the perpetrators spanned multiple jurisdictions and required resources from agencies throughout the region and state.

"We have been fortunate enough to have an excellent partnership with both regional and state law enforcement, which allowed resources to be directed toward this investigation that would otherwise not be possible," the press release says.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation include:

Fort Dodge Fire Department

Webster County Sheriff's Office

Webster County Medical Examiner's Office

Webster County Attorney's Office

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Criminalistics Laboratory and Crime Scene Unit

Iowa State Patrol

Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team

Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner

Iowa Office of the Attorney General

Sac County Sheriff's Office

Ida County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found there were "numerous" individuals involved in the double homicide thanks to those who were willing to give statements and physical evidence found at the scene.

In the press release, the Fort Dodge Police Department praised community members for coming forward with information they had on the incident.