SW Iowa man charged with first-degree murder in death of brother

An Iowa man is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of his own brother, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Authorities charged 43-year-old Dustin Seley of Lenox Monday morning with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his brother, 58-year-old Timothy Fetcher of Creston.

Seley had been in custody at the Union County Jail since June 29 on unrelated charges, according to DPS. He has since been transferred to the Adair County Sheriff's Office, where he will be held on the murder charge.

According to a criminal complaint, Fetcher was reported missing to the Creston Police Department on June 20. His body was found along a rural Adair County road on July 1.

Several people were interviewed shortly after Fetcher was reported missing, including Seley. The criminal complaint says Seley told several people he had killed his brother.

On July 1, a search area to find Fetcher was determined by looking at cellular data. That's when deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's Office located Fetcher's body in a farm field close to 320th Avenue.

DCI Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and Fetcher's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Investigators also found a spent .380 caliber shell casing near Fetcher's body.

The autopsy conducted on Fetcher's body found that his death was caused by blunt force trauma and a single gunshot wound to the head. Due to this, authorities ruled Fetcher's death as a homicide.