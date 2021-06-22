Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing Creston man

Tim Fechter, 58, was last seen on Sunday. The DCI said there are no known or ongoing threats to the public in connection to his disappearance.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a Creston man who went missing on Sunday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday it is joining the Creston Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office in the search for 58-year-old Tim Fechter.

He was last seen in the early Sunday morning at a residence in the 600 block of Birch Street in Creston.

"The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Fechter, along with his known medical conditions, have law enforcement actively attempting to locate him," DCI said in a press release. "While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have drawn the attention of law enforcement, there is no known or ongoing threat to the public."

Fechter is a white man around 5'11", 185 pounds and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on each hand and arm and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, and green high tops.