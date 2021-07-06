Authorities identify man's body found in Adair County as missing Creston man

The State Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release an exact cause and manner of death for Timothy Fetcher.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A man's body found along a rural Adair County road July 1 has been identified as a Creston man who has been missing since June 20, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

The Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Laboratory positively identified Timothy Fetcher, 58, as the man whose body was found near 320th Street and York Avenue. He had been missing since June 20.

DPS says DCI, the Creston Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office and the Adair County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate Fetcher's death as "suspicious" due to the circumstances of his disappearance.

DPS says there is no known threat to the public associated with this investigation.