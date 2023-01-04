Des Moines police identify victim in weekend homicide

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shakuir Rhaiheem Gipson of Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Saturday, April 1

Des Moines police have identified the 25-year-old man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound and shell casings on Indiana Avenue.

"Medics got here, his condition declined pretty rapidly," Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5. "They took him to the hospital, CPR progressed. And unfortunately, despite those efforts, he died at the scene."

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shakuir Rhaiheem Gipson of Des Moines.