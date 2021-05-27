Des Moines police asking public's help to locate suspects in assault, robbery of woman

Police say a woman was seriously assaulted then abandoned, unconscious, in a wooded area after two men and a woman stole her credit cards and purse early Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police Department detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a potential suspect in a "violent" assault and robbery that left a woman hospitalized for several days.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim was with friends at a bar on the northwest side of Des Moines waiting for a rideshare service when she was approached by three individuals— two Black men and one white woman.

The suspects offered the woman a ride and she accepted, according to police.

Police say the woman was robbed of her credit cards and purse after the group stopped at a convenience store. She was then assaulted and abandoned, unconscious, in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Hickman Road.

The woman was hospitalized for several days and suffered "multiple serious injuries, including facial fractures," according to police.

Des Moines detectives located surveillance video of one of the suspects and provided Local 5 with three pictures.

Those with any information about the individual depicted above are asked to contact Det. Brad Youngblut at 515-237-7468.