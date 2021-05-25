Earlham man arrested in connection to death of woman on I-35

Frank Davidson, 19, was booked in jail on Monday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have arrested an Earlham man in connection with the death of a pedestrian on I-35 earlier this month.

Officials said that they booked Frank Davidson, 19, late Monday.

Davidson is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide while under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

On May 9, a passerby spotted a body just off the shoulder of the highway near Mills Civic Parkway.

The woman was later identified as Stephanie Waddell, 38, of Oskaloosa. Police said she was hit by a vehicle the previous evening.