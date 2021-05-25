77-year-old woman hit by car on Merle Hay Road Tuesday morning, police say

According to Johnston police, Kim J Ga is in stable condition after she was hit by a car in the 6100 block of Merle Hay Road.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An older woman is in stable condition after she was hit by a car in the 6100 block of Merle Hay Road Tuesday morning, according to the Johnston Police Department.

Kim J Ga, 77, was "in the roadway" at the 6100 block of Merle Hay Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She was transferred to the hospital after medics arrived at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the car remained at the scene and has been cooperative with police investigating the incident. The driver was not identified in the release from police and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

Ga's family told the police she is listed in stable condition.