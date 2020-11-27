x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Crime

Des Moines police searching for suspect in fatal Thanksgiving night hit-and-run

A dark-colored SUV believed to be involved was last seen driving northbound on SE 14th St., according to DMPD.
Credit: WOI
The Des Moines Police Department has released a photo of the vehicle they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run the night of Nov. 26, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — A hit-and-run victim in Des Moines has died, with police still searching for the suspect, the department said Friday.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue, according to a release from the police department.

A male pedestrian was found with critical injuries. He was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV pictured below, fled the scene. It was last seen driving northbound on SE 14th St.

Credit: WOI
The Des Moines Police Department has released a photo of the vehicle they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run the night of Nov. 26, 2020

"Evidence at the scene indicates that the vehicle will have front-end damage, including a broken headlamp," the release says.

Anyone with information related to this crash, including the suspect's vehicle or the driver, is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811. Callers can remain anonymous, and police say award funds may be available.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Iowa: State reports 37 additional deaths the past 24 hours

RELATED: Des Moines International Airport sees slight increase in travelers during Thanksgiving week