Des Moines police searching for suspect in fatal Thanksgiving night hit-and-run

A dark-colored SUV believed to be involved was last seen driving northbound on SE 14th St., according to DMPD.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A hit-and-run victim in Des Moines has died, with police still searching for the suspect, the department said Friday.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue, according to a release from the police department.

A male pedestrian was found with critical injuries. He was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV pictured below, fled the scene. It was last seen driving northbound on SE 14th St.

"Evidence at the scene indicates that the vehicle will have front-end damage, including a broken headlamp," the release says.