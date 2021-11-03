x
Crime

Police investigating after 4 shot along E 15th Street in Des Moines

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said all injuries appear to be relatively minor and officers are in the early stages of the investigation.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 1300 block of E 15th Street Wednesday night. 

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told Local 5 all of the injuries are minor. However, officers are still in the early stages of their investigation.

