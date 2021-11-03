Police investigating after 4 shot along E 15th Street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 1300 block of E 15th Street Wednesday night.
Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told Local 5 all of the injuries are minor. However, officers are still in the early stages of their investigation.
