Spirit Lake man charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting

The charges stem from a shooting in Milford on Thursday morning that left a woman in critical condition, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

MILFORD, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Thursday morning in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Milford police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 2501 Boji Bend Drive where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Lakes Regional Hospital in Spirit Lake.

The unidentified woman was later airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in critical condition, DPS said.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, was arrested without incident in Spirit Lake about an hour after the shooting, the release adds. Goyne-Yarns was transported to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder.