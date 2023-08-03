x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Final teenager in East High shooting case pleads guilty to second-degree murder, Polk County Attorney's Office says

18-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. faces up to 70 years in prison.
Credit: WOI-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final suspect involved in the deadly East High School shooting pleaded guilty Thursday, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office

18-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. faces up to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. 

Lopez Sanchez was 17 years old at the time of the March 2022 shooting on the grounds of East High School. 

15-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed in the shooting. Two others were critically injured. 

Ten teenagers were charged in connection to the shooting. Of those, three pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and four, including Lopez Sanchez, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. 

Lopez Sanchez will be sentenced Nov. 7. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election

Before You Leave, Check This Out