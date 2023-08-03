Final teenager in East High shooting case pleads guilty to second-degree murder, Polk County Attorney's Office says

18-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. faces up to 70 years in prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final suspect involved in the deadly East High School shooting pleaded guilty Thursday, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

18-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. faces up to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury.

Lopez Sanchez was 17 years old at the time of the March 2022 shooting on the grounds of East High School.

15-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed in the shooting. Two others were critically injured.

Ten teenagers were charged in connection to the shooting. Of those, three pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and four, including Lopez Sanchez, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Lopez Sanchez will be sentenced Nov. 7.