28-year-old Xaviar Babudar was arrested in California Friday after robbing eight banks and credit unions, including locations in Des Moines and Clive.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspect behind a string of robberies across the Midwest and South has been arrested in Lincoln, Calif., after taking off with more than $840,000 from banks and credit unions in 2022, according to FBI documents.

28-year-old Xaviar Babudar, a Kansas City resident and Chiefs superfan known as "@ChiefsAholic" on Twitter, was arrested last Friday for the robberies.

It's believed Babudar returned home after the crimes, laundered the stolen money through Kansas City area casinos and deposited the proceeds into multiple bank accounts.

The FBI says he robbed five other banks over the course of the year in Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

This isn't the first time he's been caught — according to the documents, he was arrested and charged with bank theft in December 2022 after robbing a bank in Tulsa, Okla.

Prosecutors said he was released on bond in February 2023. In March, he removed his ankle monitor and left the area, only to be arrested again in July 2023.