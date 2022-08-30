Iowa charges dismissed against man who barricaded himself in Winterset church

27-year-old Gage Walter was originally charged in Iowa with stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. The murder charges against him in Nebraska still stand.

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Iowa charges against 27-year-old Gage Walter, the man who barricaded himself in a Winterset church following a police chase in early August, have been dropped.

Walter was charged in Iowa with Theft in the First Degree and Felony Eluding.

West Des Moines police said Walter fled when police tried to pull him over the morning of Sunday, Aug. 14 as he drove the vehicle through the city. Walter led officers on a chase for about 45 minutes before abandoning his vehicle and entering Sr. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset.

Charges against Walter in Nebraska, however, remain intact.

Walter is charged there with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, according to online court records.