Crime

Ottumwa man arrested for sexual abuse and human trafficking, police say

Police said they started investigating in early June after three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old claimed they were assaulted by the same man.
Credit: Ottumwa Police Department
25-year-old Simplice Maggloire Nguepnang allegedly assaulted four juvenile girls, according to Ottumwa police.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A 25-year-old Ottumwa man has been arrested for sexually assaulting four juveniles, according to the Ottumwa Police Department.

Simplice Maggloire Nguepnang was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday after months of investigation into alleged sexual abuse and human trafficking. Police said they started investigating on June 6 after three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old claimed they were all assaulted by the same man. 

Police executed a search warrant for Nguepnang's E. 4th Street apartment on June 20, where they gained access to his phone records, including Facebook and Snapchat history. 

He faces the following charges:

  • Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (three counts)
  • Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
  • Human Trafficking (four counts)
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance to Person Under Age 18 (three counts)

Nguepnang is in custody at the Wapello County Jail

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

