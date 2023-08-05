Des Moines police respond to reports of multiple shots fired Saturday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.



Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Hartford Avenue around 10:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.



When they arrived, officers recovered shell casings at the scene. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight and there is no ongoing threat to the area.



There are no known injuries at this time.



Police have no suspects in custody as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday. This is an ongoing investigation.