Des Moines police respond to reports of multiple shots fired Saturday night

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Hartford Avenue around 10:20 p.m.
Credit: Dana Searles | Local 5 News

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Hartford Avenue around 10:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

When they arrived, officers recovered shell casings at the scene. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight and there is no ongoing threat to the area. 

There are no known injuries at this time.

Police have no suspects in custody as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday. This is an ongoing investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

