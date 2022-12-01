DMPD: Car allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run located, search for suspect continues

East MLK Jr. Parkway westbound between Southeast 7th Street and Southeast 8th Street has since reopened. Police are still searching for the suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said it has located a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the 700 block of East MLK Jr. Parkway.

First responders arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD told Local 5 a lot of questions remained unanswered following the incident, like who the driver of the car was.

"This isn't just a traffic crash this is a serious crime. So we're going to investigate it like we would any other serious crime," Parizek said. "There's a lot of pieces that we've got to put together right now there's a lot of technical evidence that needs to be examined."

Those with any information about the incident are encouraged to contact DMPD.