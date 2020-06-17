Urbandale man charged with attempted murder of wife

Andrew Wood, 45, is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond for allegedly shooting his wife.

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 9300 block of Parkside Lane in response to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Urbandale Police Department.

Once there, law enforcement detained Andrew Wood, 45, "without incident."

Officers and medics then found Wood's wife inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.