Urbandale man charged with attempted murder of wife

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 9300 block of Parkside Lane in response to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Urbandale Police Department.
Once there, law enforcement detained Andrew Wood, 45, "without incident."
Officers and medics then found Wood's wife inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wood is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $25,000 cash-surety bond.