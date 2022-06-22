14-year-old arrested, charged in fights and shots fired at West Des Moines carnival

A 14-year-old male has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager has been charged in connection to fights and shots fired at a carnival on June 15, the West Des Moines Police Department said in a release.

Police said at about 9:12 p.m. on June 15, a fight was reported at the carnival taking place in the Valley West Mall parking lot, which was "deescalated by an officer working at the event." Nearly 1,000 people were attending the carnival.

More officers were sent to the scene after the initial fight. About 20 minutes later, another large fight broke out. Police said that is when the shots were fired.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

Lindsey Bowlin and her son Mason were at the carnival, riding rides and enjoying a beautiful evening, when chaos broke out. She describes her son as being "trampled."

"My son was really confused and scared that he was knocked to the ground," Bowlin said.

Westbound traffic on I-235 was shut down temporarily as police from West Des Moines, Clive and Windsor Heights investigated and searched for suspects using a K9 team. A gun was found during the search that police believed was used in the shooting.

Police said there were no shooting victims identified. However, one juvenile was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the second fight.

Another juvenile male in the second fight was identified and charged with assault and interference with official acts.

The carnival continued through June 19 with increased police presence, both uniformed and undercover.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.