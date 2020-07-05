Live updates: Des Moines extends park closures; Iowa sees nearly 25K initial unemployment claims

As of Wednesday morning, 10,404 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 219 have died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Mayor of Des Moines Frank Cownie joined Local 5 to discuss the city's response to COVID-19.

"I am worried, as we look at that spread ... I think we've got to be very diligent not only in Des Moines but around the state that everyone stay healthy and do what they can," Cownie said.

As of Wednesday morning, 10,404 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 219 have died.

52,767 tests have returned negative and 3,803 Iowans have recovered.

May 7, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa issues statement on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Iowa

Religious leaders from across the state are asking Iowans to refrain from meeting in-person despite Gov. Kim Reynolds' order allowing such meetings to occur with social distancing intact.

Laurie Haller from the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church said the following:

“In the midst of long lines at food pantries, long lines in the emergency rooms, and long lines in the grocery stores, we lament our losses, but we also rise up to the challenge as people of faith to care for all those who are suffering at this time. As our national leaders live in denial of the extent of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we stand strong in diligently practicing social distancing and refraining from in-house worship at the same time as we advocate for the safety of those who are most vulnerable: the elderly, the poor, our health care professionals, the immigrant workers in our meat-packing plants, and our farmers, whose very livelihoods are threatened. This is what God requires of us: to do justice, embrace faithful love, and walk humbly with our God. We can do this together.”



To read the statement in full, click here.

TestIowa site to go up in Crawford County, an emerging hotspot

The Mayor of Denison tells Local 5 the state has agreed to put up a TestIowa site in the community. There are two meatpacking plants in Crawford County. There are currently 103 positive coronavirus cases in the county.

Iowa sees nearly 25K initial unemployment claims last week, $50M paid out in unemployment benefits

According to the latest U.S. Department of Labor statistics, 24,693 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa last week.

That's a decrease of 2,527 from the previous week.

22,830 were filed by people who work and live in Iowa, while 1,863 were filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in anotoher state.

The state paid out $50,931,302.43 in unemployment benefits last week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358

Vietnam veterans recognition goes virtual

An annual recognition day for Vietnam vets typically held outside the Iowa State Capitol will be held virtually.

Thursday is the 13th annual Iowa Vietnam Veterans Recognition day in which Iowans would have gathered at the Iowa Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to recognize their sacrifices.

A wreath will be placed at the memorial and is visible on the Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs' Facebook page.

Iowa Veterans Recognition Day 2020 Welcome to the Iowa Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, 2020, virtual ceremony. While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented our usual annual ceremony, and related restrictions disrupted plans to host a live broadcast of a virtual ceremony, we promised to ‘adapt and overcome,’ ensuring the day would not go unrecognized. The following multi-media presentation includes some visual highlights in our usual ceremony, and the script that was planned, including remarks from our keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Thompson, and Gov. Reynolds. We know this is no substitute for the camaraderie of our usual gathering, but these are extraordinary times, and with everyone’s help, we will return to normalcy for our next event. We invite you to watch and read, and maintain our faith that even in these times, our comrades ‘Are Not Forgotten.’ Posted by Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Des Moines Parks and Recreation extends closures

City buildings and parks facilities will remain closed through June 15, with events canceled or postponed.

COVID-19 cases by county (Source: Iowa Department of Public Health)