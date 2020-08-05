Live COVID-19 updates: What is and isn't opening in Iowa; VP Mike Pence to hold meetings on religious gatherings, food supply security

22 counties that were under previous coronavirus restrictions will be able to reopen gyms, malls and other retail establishments.

Retail stores and malls in Iowa can reopen Friday following Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest public health proclamation.

Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters and tanning facilities can reopen their doors in all of Iowa's 99 counties with certain restrictions.

The 22 counties that were under coronavirus restrictions will also be able to reopen gyms, malls and other retail establishments.

According to data released Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 11,059 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 231 have died.

1-in-46 Iowans have been tested, and 55,368 tests have returned negative.

May 8, 2020

Outbreak at Tyson plant infected 1,031 workers, county says

Local officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Iowa infected more than 1,000 workers, a greater number than the state has acknowledged.

Black Hawk County health officials say they have identified 1,031 workers at the Waterloo plant who have tested positive for coronavirus or for antibodies that show they had been infected. That would be about 37 percent of the plant’s 2,800 workers. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that 444 workers at the plant had tested positive.

The county health department said Thursday that the state’s figures include only those workers who tested positive during mass testing at the plant.

Reporting by The Associated Press

What is and isn't opening in Iowa starting Friday

Until at least May 15, stores and malls are only allowed to operate at half capacity and playgrounds and common seating areas will remain closed.

Restaurants in those counties, including Polk, still cannot reopen their dine-in areas.

Dentist offices will also reopen statewide this Friday. Guidelines for dentist offices resuming their practice have been outlined by the Iowa Dental Board. Staff must have proper personal protective equipment and a reliable stockpile of it.

Social and fraternal clubs in all counties except the 22 listed before will also be able to meet with loosened restrictions. Food and beverage services will be allowed under certain requirements outlined in the proclamation.

The governor also suspended alcohol license expiration one year from the date that the license was issued.

Vice President Mike Pence travels to Iowa

Vice President Pence is scheduled to meet with faith leaders to discuss religious gatherings on Friday. Gov. Reynolds has allowed such gatherings to be held statewide, but social distancing must be practiced.

The vice president will then attend a roundtable at Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines on "securing the food supply."

The visit comes just two days after Reynolds and other state officials met with President Trump in the Oval Office.

Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.

The collapse of the job market has occurred with stunning speed. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was a five-decade low of 3.5%, and employers had added jobs for a record 113 months. In March, the unemployment rate was just 4.4%

The government’s report Friday noted that many people who lost jobs in April but didn’t look for another one weren’t even counted in the unemployment rate. The impact of those losses was reflected in the drop in the proportion of working-age Americans who have jobs: Just 51.3%, the lowest on record.

Reporting by The Associated Press

Dallas County testing site opens for nursing home staff

A test site staffed by the Iowa National Guard opens Friday in Adel. The site is not open to the public but is designated for nursing home staff.

Coronavirus outbreaks at two different long-term care facilities have been reported in Dallas County.

The site is open Friday and Saturday.

This is not a TestIowa site.

