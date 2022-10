According to Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened Sunday at about 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W Washington St in Exira.

EXIRA, Iowa — An Exira woman has died after crashing into a semi over the weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A crash report states the incident happened Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W Washington St in Exira.

Phyllis Hoffman, 75, was going east on W Washington St when she crossed over the center of the road. A semi was traveling westbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.