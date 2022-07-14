Barrett Boesen Park to host grand opening

URBANDALE, Iowa — Barrett Boesen Park is hosting its grand opening today at 5:30 p.m.
The new park in Urbandale features a natural playscape, consisting of elements such as logs, stumps, boulders, sand, plants and water.
"Unlike more traditional playgrounds, natural playscapes provide enhanced opportunities for exploration, discovery, learning, and play," said the City of Urbandale in a press release. "Natural playscapes enable children to move freely and creatively around the environment; helping connect kids with nature, develop gross motor functions, and improve social skills."
The event will feature remarks from the Urbandale Mayor Bob Andewag at 6 p.m., as well as a ribbon cutting at 6:10 p.m.
Due to an anticipated large number of attendees, people are encouraged to park at Waterford Park, directly west of Barrett Boesen Park.