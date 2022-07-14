Barrett Boesen Park to host grand opening

The new park features a natural playscape that consists of elements and textures from the earth, such as logs, stumps, boulders, sand, plants, and water.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Barrett Boesen Park is hosting its grand opening today at 5:30 p.m.

"Unlike more traditional playgrounds, natural playscapes provide enhanced opportunities for exploration, discovery, learning, and play," said the City of Urbandale in a press release. "Natural playscapes enable children to move freely and creatively around the environment; helping connect kids with nature, develop gross motor functions, and improve social skills."

The event will feature remarks from the Urbandale Mayor Bob Andewag at 6 p.m., as well as a ribbon cutting at 6:10 p.m.