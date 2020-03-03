Cedar Rapids police officer shows off skateboarding skills

A Facebook post says Officer Shawn Hagarty drove up to some skaters, rolled down his window and said "I bet you can't trick like me."

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Who said that being on patrol as a cop isn't fun?

An officer from the Cedar Rapids Police Department decided to show off his skateboarding skills Sunday after a group of teenagers let him borrow their skateboard.

A Facebook post shared by the Cedar Rapids Police Department showcases Officer Shawn Hagarty's tricks.

The videos show him attempting multiple tricks, which he completes with ... moderate success.