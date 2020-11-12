Central Iowa cities issue snow ordinances ahead of Friday's winter weather

2-6" of snow is forecast for many areas.

With 2-6" of snow forecast for some parts of central Iowa starting Friday evening, several cities have issued snow ordinances.

Here's what residents need to know.

Ames

A snow ordinance will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

Snow routes are marked by red and white signs. Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets that are not designated snow routes.

The ordinance will remain in effect until streets are completely plowed from curb-to-curb and it has stopped snowing.

"All Ames residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from residential streets, especially those parked on circles or cul-de-sacs," the city said. "However, only those on snow routes are required to move them."

SNOW ORDINANCE going into effect tonight at 10 PM.



Carlisle

A snow ordinance warning is in effect starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

All vehicles must be removed from the streets and public parking lots to avoid ticketing and/or towing.

The ban will remain in effect for 24 hours until snowfall has ended.

Grimes