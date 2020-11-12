Central Iowa cities issue snow ordinances ahead of Friday's winter weather

To get the latest weather forecast, visit WeAreIowa.com/Weather or download the We Are Iowa app!
With 2-6" of snow forecast for some parts of central Iowa starting Friday evening, several cities have issued snow ordinances.
Here's what residents need to know.
Ames
A snow ordinance will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Friday.
Snow routes are marked by red and white signs. Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets that are not designated snow routes.
The ordinance will remain in effect until streets are completely plowed from curb-to-curb and it has stopped snowing.
"All Ames residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from residential streets, especially those parked on circles or cul-de-sacs," the city said. "However, only those on snow routes are required to move them."
Carlisle
A snow ordinance warning is in effect starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
All vehicles must be removed from the streets and public parking lots to avoid ticketing and/or towing.
The ban will remain in effect for 24 hours until snowfall has ended.
Grimes
The City of Grimes snow ordinance will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.
