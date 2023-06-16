New renderings of Des Moines International Airport terminal released

The airport overhaul would add a new terminal and administration building to the airport's existing footprint.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from November 2022

After years of idling, the Des Moines International Airport's renovation plan is taking flight, with new renderings released this week.

The airport overhaul would add a new terminal and administration building to the airport's existing footprint.

A check-in lobby, baggage claim and "meeter greeter" area will be located on the new terminal's main floor, with all security checkpoints, departure gates and concession spaces located on the second floor.

Gates will light up green when they are active and remain white when inactive, signaling visually what's for the passengers.

The sleek, neutral design of the terminal is a stark contrast with the airport's current carpeted concourses and older infrastructure.

As of June 2, the Des Moines Airport Authority is in possession of 30% of the plan documents. More designs and renderings will be released by the planned date of Nov. 3, 2023, and utility work is expected to begin in October 2023.

The plan predicts the terminal construction will begin in April 2024.