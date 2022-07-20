39-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday evening, police say

This is Des Moines' 11th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead after a car/motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Des Moines Police Department officials said.

At approximately 7:34 p.m., DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the accident at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue.

They arrived to find a 39-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries. The man was transported to the local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

According to preliminary investigation conducted by DMPD, the motorcyclist was driving southbound on SE 14th, approaching Watrous Avenue, when a car attempted to turn from northbound SE 14th to westbound Watrous Avenue. The two collided in the intersection.

This is the 11th traffic related fatality of 2022.

DMPD continues to investigate the crash.

SE 14th Street, southbound between Park Avenue and Watrous Avenue, is anticipated to be closed for two hours.

Stay with Local 5 as we bring you updates on this developing story.