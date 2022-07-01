Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday evening, Des Moines Police say

The crash occurred at 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle on Friday evening, the Des Moines Police Department reports.

DMPD patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel initially responded to a report of a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

First responders arrived to find an adult male motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, but later passed away.

Investigators learned that prior to the crash, a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Aurora Avenue.

The motorcyclist accelerated away from the deputy and the traffic stop was abandoned.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist failed to yield to a red light at the intersection on 2nd and Douglas and collided with a vehicle in the intersection.

After a brief closure, 2nd Avenue is now open to traffic.

DMPD continues to investigate the crash.

Stay with Local 5 on this developing story as we learn more.