Inside the renovations at the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, residents got their first look at the renovations underway at the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines.

The restoration process started back in 2017 with renovations to the exterior of the building, and construction workers are now on Phase 2 of the project— restoring the interior to its former glory.

There's still a ways to go before completion.

Polk County court officials said this process is not just about restoration, it's also about innovation.

"However, this project was not just about beautifying our court building, you'll hear from the sheriff and Judge Huppert about how this renovation will streamline the needs of Polk County judicial system, finally, into the 21st century," said Angela Connelly, Polk County supervisor.

Once finished, folks will notice some technological updates and energy-efficient, LED bulbs lighting up the beauty of the building.