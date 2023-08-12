x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

6-year-old dies after being hit by car in Guthrie Center, Iowa State Patrol says

A car was backing out of a driveway when the boy entered the car's blind spot Saturday morning.

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — A six-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

A car was backing out of a driveway on 170th Street in Guthrie Center when an unnamed 6-year-old boy entered the car's blind spot around 9:38 a.m. 

The back right tire hit the boy. The driver of the car attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived. However, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Kim Reynolds continues 'Fair-Side Chats' with Haley, Ramaswamy and DeSantis

Before You Leave, Check This Out