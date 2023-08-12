6-year-old dies after being hit by car in Guthrie Center, Iowa State Patrol says

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — A six-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
A car was backing out of a driveway on 170th Street in Guthrie Center when an unnamed 6-year-old boy entered the car's blind spot around 9:38 a.m.
The back right tire hit the boy. The driver of the car attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived. However, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.