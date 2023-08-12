6-year-old dies after being hit by car in Guthrie Center, Iowa State Patrol says

A car was backing out of a driveway when the boy entered the car's blind spot Saturday morning.

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — A six-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A car was backing out of a driveway on 170th Street in Guthrie Center when an unnamed 6-year-old boy entered the car's blind spot around 9:38 a.m.

The back right tire hit the boy. The driver of the car attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived. However, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene.