Des Moines police: 1 dead following crash at intersection of 2nd and Holcomb Avenues

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead following a crash in north Des Moines, police said in a press release.

Des Moines police and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a crash involving two cars at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Holcomb Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, first responders found a 73-year-old male driver dead at the scene. The second driver did not report any injuries.

Police say the 73-year-old driver was traveling east on Holcomb, while the other driver, a 34-year-old man, was driving south on 2nd Avenue. The two cars collided in the intersection, killing the first man.

The DMPD traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.

This is the city's seventh traffic-related fatality of 2023.

