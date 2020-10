According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of 16th street of Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One male juvenile is in critical but stable condition and two others were injured in an early morning shooting Tuesday in Des Moines.

The two juveniles are being treated for non-life threatening injures.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.