Meet Adrian Dickey, the Republican running to fill Rep. Miller-Meeks' old seat

Republicans nominated Dickey to run in the State Senate District 41 Special Election.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The special election to fill Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks' state senate seat is Tuesday, January 26.

Republicans chose Adrian Dickey, a volunteer firefighter and businessman, to run against Democrat Mary Stewart in the race.

Dickey told Local 5 he has priorities should he win the seat.

"First thing is lower taxes. We look at our property tax and income tax and corporate tax, and it's just set too high," said Dickey.

"We need to get the tax structure down. I'm for less government, more individual freedom, more individual rights," he said.

The Republican further explained he's a core conservative who's pro-life, and come January 26, he wants your vote.

"I hope the voters turn out to vote. I'd love to have their support. I believe I'll be a voice for them and for volunteer law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, and volunteer EMS responders," Dickey said.

"They've not had a strong voice up at the capitol for them in the past. I'd like to be that voice for them," he said.

State Senate District 41 encompasses Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Fairfield, and Keosauqua.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has passed. All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, January 25.

The auditor's offices will open Saturday, January 23 for in-person early voting.