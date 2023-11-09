Chris Coleman, Rob Barron and RJ Miller announce candidacies for Des Moines City Council Ward 1

Kimberley Strope-Boggus, Chris Coleman, Rob Barron and RJ Miller are all running for the seat left vacant by Indira Sheumaker.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Monday, Sept. 11

Three more candidates have entered the race for Ward 1 on the Des Moines City Council.

Chris Coleman is currently president of the Iowa chapter of the Better Business Bureau. He served on the council from 1998 to 2020.

Rob Barron is the executive director of Iowa & Minnesota Campus Connect and a former Des Moines Public Schools board member.

RJ Miller is the executive director of Greater Opportunities, Inc.

A special election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for the seat left vacant after Indira Sheumaker's resignation.

"I am uniquely equipped to step in and make an immediate impact," Coleman wrote in a Facebook post. "I have spent most of my career advocating for Des Moines, building relationships with city leaders, and creating programs that propel us for a successful future."

"I'm running to be a voice for families in Ward 1. I'm a Des Moines native, a father of two, and have lived in Beaverdale for the last 14 years," Barron writes on this campaign website.

The two join Kimberley Strope-Boggus, who told Local 5 she is running, "because we have not had leadership here in quite some time."