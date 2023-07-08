Mayor Frank Cownie says multiple attempts to contact Councilmember Indira Sheumaker have failed

Five residents filed a citizens' complaint against Sheumaker, alleging "willful and habitual neglect, as well as refusal to perform the duties of the office."

It's been more than five months since Councilmember Indira Sheumaker attended a Des Moines City Council meeting. Now, Mayor Frank Cownie is taking action.

In an Aug. 21 letter addressed to Sheumaker and obtained by Local 5, Cownie claims Sheumaker hasn't attended a city council meeting or board meeting since March 6.

Sheumaker has been the subject of criticism for several months, as numerous constituents claimed they have been unable to contact her. Cownie acknowledged these constituents in the letter, saying Sheumaker has been "non-responsive to demands for service from First Ward residents."

Cownie also highlighted a recent citizens' complaint filed against Sheumaker, alleging "willful and habitual neglect, as well as refusal to perform the duties of the office *** in violation of Iowa Code 66.IA(I)."

"In light of the circumstances laid out above, we are concerned for your well-being and concerned for the adequacy of First Ward representation in your ongoing and continual absence," Cownie's letter reads. "Your Council colleagues and I need communication of your intentions regarding your office and the duties of the office at the earliest practicable moment, but in any event, no later than August 28, 2023."

If Sheumaker does not respond by that time, the city will assume she has "abandoned the office" and will "proceed accordingly."

However, as of Thursday, it is unclear if Sheumaker is aware of the impending deadline: In a statement, Cownie said "multiple attempts" were made last week to hand deliver the message to Sheumaker.

When these efforts proved unsuccessful, the city mailed the letter to her last known address. However, the United States Postal Service reported the delivery was unsuccessful.

"What we sought was a simple dialogue," Cownie said in a statement. "We’d wanted to know what we could have done to assist Councilor Sheumaker regarding her elected position and how we could have helped restore the Council representation that Ward I residents expect and deserve."