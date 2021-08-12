Council to hold public hearing on Des Moines redistricting plans

Des Moines City Council will meet Monday night to hear from the public on proposed amendments. They are also set to approve them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Council members for Iowa's largest city will hear from residents on proposed changes to the city's precinct and ward boundaries Monday night before approving them.

Des Moines City Council started its meeting at 5 p.m. to consider ordinances to adopt new precincts and wards.

The proposed draft, which is dated Dec. 8, pushes the eastern half of Ward 1 down to Interstate 235 while Ward 4 gains an area south of the city. Ward 3 pushes east more on the northern side to include most of the area surrounding the Capitol.

A press release from the city says once the latest amendments are approved by ordinance, they will be forwarded to the Iowa Secretary of State. If the council rejects the Polk County Auditor's recommendations, reasons explaining why must be included.

Below is an image of the proposed changes:

The city must submit all redistricting materials to the Secretary of State's office by Jan. 3, 2022.

Last month, council members picked one map from three different proposals.

Residents, who were told they would see another map proposed by the county auditor, were disappointed when the council decided not to look at it.

Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum later said the third map just makes the most sense for the city.

"The map that we ultimately went with, I think, is easier to explain. Overall, the east-west boundary in Ward 3 is essentially southwest right, from where you get out of downtown all the way to [the] county line road," he said. "And then the downtown area is all in Ward 3. So that's a slight change from where things are currently."

