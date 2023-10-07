Abortion in Iowa: Lobbyists prepare for Gov. Kim Reynolds' special session

Lobbyists advocating for and against House Study Bill 255 will be at the state capitol on Tuesday as lawmakers discuss a possible new ban on abortions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' special session aimed at instating a new abortion law is bringing up lots of controversial conversations across the state.

Lobbyists advocating for and against House Study Bill 255 will be at the state capitol on Tuesday as lawmakers discuss a possible ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which typically happens around six weeks.

"Well the goal is to have a 'Heartbeat Bill' for sure. The goal is to also educate people on the issue. If people know what abortion is, they are more likely to be against it," said Jeff Pitts with the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Those advocating against the bill will also be on site.

"I would encourage Iowans to contact their legislators and to make sure that your voice is being heard, and that we make sure legislators know that we do not want this legislation, and that Iowans want their rights protected," said Connie Ryan, the executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa.

Lawmakers will be debating this bill and will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Advocates on both sides of the aisle are urging Iowans to go and make their voices heard.

"This is a good opportunity for people to be more involved in the process. This is how our government works, and it's an opportunity for your voice to be heard, and so there will be debate on both sides of the issue on this," said Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates.

If this bill is signed into law, advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood are already prepared to challenge the legislation.

"We know that tomorrow will be a very busy day at the Iowa Capitol. The fact that we are there for a special session in the first place is extremely concerning in the way that lawmakers are not listening to the views of Iowans," said Mazie Stilwell, the director of public affairs for the Planned Parenthood North Central States.