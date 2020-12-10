Ernst holds campaign event in Des Moines, rides motorcycle to Cedar Rapids

Ernst rode from the Big Barn Harley-Davidson shop in Des Moines to Cedar Rapids as part of her "Joni's Ride Across Iowa" event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As part of her re-election campaign, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst rode a motorcycle from one of Iowa's major metros to the other Sunday.

Ernst rode from the Big Barn Harley-Davidson shop in Des Moines to Cedar Rapids as part of her "Joni's Ride Across Iowa" event.

Ernst also pointed out that COVID-19 changed what the event would ordinarily be, and that she'd also be hosting a roast in a "normal year."

Sen. Chuck Grassley also came to show his support for Ernst.

Both of the senators attacked challenger Theresa Greenfield, claiming she doesn't reach out to Iowans like Ernst does.

"You know every Iowan's voice is important, and it's important that as elected officials, we're listening to Iowans," Ernst said. "It's really hard to listen to Iowans if you're not getting out of your basement, and you're not going into the communities where they live."

Greenfield's campaign responded, telling Local 5:

"As yet another poll shows Theresa leading in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Senator Ernst is pushing false and increasingly desperate smears because she can't talk about her failed record of selling out Iowans."