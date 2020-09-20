Man shot and killed by police in West Des Moines Friday night identified

Authorities say Scott Heisler, 45, pulled out a gun while officers attempted to arrest him. Sgt. Kraig Kincaid fired one round at Heisler, ultimately killing him.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday evening, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the identity of the man shot and killed by police Friday night in West Des Moines.

DCI conducted an independent investigation into the shooting and sent its findings to the Polk County Attorney's Office for review and presentation to a grand jury.

Scott Heisler, 45, died Friday night during a confrontation with West Des Moines and Clive police officers, according to a release from the DCI.

DCI says officers from West Des Moines and Clive arrived at 4300 Woodland Avenue in West Des Moines around 6:30 p.m. Friday to arrest Heisler for violating a no contact order.

Officers met Heisler at his front door and told him he was under arrest. Before leaving with the officers, Heisler said he needed to grab his phone. Officers followed Heisler into his home and up a set of stairs.

Heisler grabbed a gun and threatened the officers, according to DCI. Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, and West Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Kraig Kincaid fired one shot at Heisler.

DCI says all officers on scene attempted to save Heisler's life and called for medical assistance. Heisler was declared dead after he was brought to a local hospital.

DCI says the information shared in the press release is "being provided to maintain transparency and to keep the public informed, while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the grand jury process."