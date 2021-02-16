Police detain individual while investigating shooting on Des Moines south side

The victim is expected to survive. The detained individual isn't connected to the shooting but did have domestic abuse warrants, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the south side of Des Moines Tuesday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of SW 10th Street. That's a few blocks southeast of the Wakonda Club.

Police said the 21-year-old man who was shot is alive, while officers have another person detained.

The individual detained is not connected to the shooting, but did have domestic abuse warrants, according to police.

Investigators don't immediately know the relationship between the victim and the alleged shooter.